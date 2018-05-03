MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Launches Autographed Pre-Order For New Book, More Life With Deth

"You can now pre-order my new book More Life With Deth, co-written by Thom Hazaert, and featuring Alice Cooper, Brian Head Welch, and more, directly from empmerch.com," says Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. "All pre-order copies will come signed, and are tentatively expected to ship in November. It is available to order in both English and Spanish versions. (But international shipping and exchange rates are terrible, and we have no control over it.).

Also, since we are self-publishing this time, through our newly created EMP (Ellefson Music Press) Books, we have set up the pre-order with a few optional perks, as there is a lot of expense in the editing, setup, and marketing, especially since the last one was released by a major publisher, and the bar is high!

We have added a limited 'Special Backer' add-on, which for an additional cost ($50) your name (or whatever name you choose) will be listed in a special thanks section in the book. Also, the first 20 people that order with the backer option will receive a full set of my stage used SIT Strings bass strings, played on stage with Megadeth, and marked with the city they were used in. Also, one lucky backer will be chosen at random to receive a FREE David Ellefson signature Jackson Guitars Official Bass!

As always, a HUGE thank you to everyone who supports me in this, and all of my endeavors! I will see you on the road, and can't wait for you all to be able to read More Life With Deth. (It will also be available upon release on Amazon.com etc., and might even be a little cheaper. But this pre-order is the ONLY place to get a signed copy, direct from me, and all pre-orders go to fund the creation and distribution of the book.)."

(Cover art and photo by Melody Myers)

In live news, Megadeth's next show is May 5th at the Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City, Mexico. To view their complete tour itinerary, click here.