MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Looks Back On Getting DAVE MUSTAINE's Blessing To Audition For METALLICA (Audio)

Doc Coyle recently welcomed Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to his podcast, The Ex-Man. In the interview below they talk about Dave quitting heroin, recognizing great feel in other musicians, the differences between Megadeth and Metallica, being on the forefront of digital recording and the direction of Megadeth in the '90s, getting reinvigorated with new band members on their last album Dystopia, dealing with fame, discovering a new career with Peavey after Megadeth disbanded, how he ended up back in the band, and learning how to appreciate his successful career.

Of particular note is Ellefson's recap of getting Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's blessing to audition for Metallica when Jason Newsted left the band in 2001.

Ellefson: "Lars (Ulrich) had contacted Dave to ask him permission, which I thought was kind of him, to say 'Hey, would it be okay if we reach out to Ellefson?' Dave called me and he said, 'Listen, I would hate to lose you, but, as your friend, I certainly couldn't hold you back from an opportunity like that.' So he gave it his blessing. I never did get the call."

"I sat down in 2001... I thought, 'If I do get the call, I should probably be kind of prepared.' So, the first time I sat down and I actually played along with something simple, like stuff off the Black album; 'Holier Than Thou', stuff like that. And that was the first time I realized, man, for as much as Metallica and Megadeth are so similar - seemingly similar - Dave obviously having been in the band, so there's a piece of the DNA inside of Megadeth, for sure, the way Dave phrases his vocals over the riffs versus how James (Hetfield) phrases his vocals. Dave's almost like Geddy Lee does it."

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Megadeth, to which the band is set to release their ultimate greatest hits compilation, Warheads On Foreheads, on March 22nd. To further celebrate this, Megadeth has partnered with premiere comics publisher, Heavy Metal, to create the ultimate fan experience with a 350-page anthology of comic stories inspired by all the songs on the album.

The collaboration, titled Death By Design, features stories written and illustrated by top talent from comics, film, television and music and will be available worldwide at retailers everywhere on June 5th.

The project, carefully curated by Dave Mustaine and Heavy Metal, is a powerful book that gives both insight and understanding into the universe of Megadeth and its harrowed mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth, working in close collaboration with Heavy Metal, has collected an unprecedented pool of talent for Megadeth: Death By Design - making it any comic book or Megadeth fan’s dream. Brendan Small (creator of Metalocalypse) teams with Belen Ortega (Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) for Hangar 18. Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts And Where To find Them) writes an apocalyptic tale insanely drawn by Andy Belanger (Southern Cross) for Rattlehead. An A-list talent pool rounds out the roster featuring Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash), Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), Brian Wood (DMZ), Justin Jordan & John Bivens (Spread), Leah Moore & John Reppion (Judge Dredd), Joe Keatingue (Popgun), Christine Larsen (Holy Diver), Frazier Irving (Annihilator) and more than 50 other talented creators.

Says Dave Mustaine: “I have always fantasized about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”

Jeff Krelitz, CEO of Heavy Metal said: “Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favorite bands, not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers. This opportunity to meld the two world together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans.”

The Megadeth: Death By Design 350-page graphic novel will be presented in a 12.25”x12.25” prestige “album” format and comes in 4 different collector’s editions:

