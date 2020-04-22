MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Looks Back On Rust In Peace - "That Record, It Was Methadone Clinics, Rehab, Firing Managers, Managers Firing Us, And Guitar Techs Quitting" (Audio)

Guesting on the latest episode of Behind The Vinyl, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed the band's 1990 album, Rust In Peace, considered by many fans to be one of the band's best albums to date.

Ellefson: "New decade, new record, new producer, new management, with Ron Laffitte managing us, really pulling things together, because Dave (Mustaine) and I were a mess. We were drug addicts. In the early days, we were just using a lot of drugs, having a lot of fun. Then it crossed the line into being strung out and being addicts, and that was really what late '88 through '89 was about. I got clean March 1st, 1990, and I've stayed clean ever since, thank God. That was really the big turning point.

Ellefson, featuring Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, recently released their "Simple Truth" EP, exclusively via Bandcamp. Watch/listen to an acoustic version of the song below:

Available as a single, or an extended EP, featuring the Max Norman (Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction) mix of "Vultures", and two live tracks, "Vultures" and "If You Were God", recorded live in Milan, Italy.

"All proceeds (and donations over the purchase price) of the sales of 'Simple Truth' will be donated to the Croce Rossa Italiana - Italian Red Cross, and their COVID-19 relief efforts to our friends in Italy! Available on all other digital platforms 4/17 on Combat Records."

"Simple Truth" will appear on the upcoming full length follow-up to the 2019 release Sleeping Giants, a B-sides compilation featuring several new songs, and reworkings of previous David Ellefson instrumental solo material co-written and produced by Ellefson and Hazaert. Sleeping Giants was released as a companion album “soundtrack” to Ellefson’s 2019 biography More Life With Deth, also co-written with Hazaert. The group have worked on the album remotely recording tracks in Italy, London, Phoenix, and Wisconsin during quarantine.

Says Ellefson, “We actually wrote the song in Milan during a tour rehearsal, and a lot of it was recorded there. We’ve gone back and forth with Andy in Italy, from the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, and with our mixer and co-engineer Alessio Garavello in London. While we’re all staying positive and just keeping busy, it’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on over there with the death toll climbing every day."

He adds, "We played several shows in Italy on our European More Live With Deth tour last year, and I was just there with Megadeth back in February. It’s absolutely devastating to see what the country is going through right now. The people, and it's culture, have been so welcoming to me over the years, that i’m honored to do anything I can to give something back to them during this time of need."

Adds Hazaert, “While David has been there a million times over the years with Megadeth, our tour last year was really my first experience with the amazing people and culture of Italy. Now half of our band, who have become dear friends, live there, which makes it hit even closer to home. Working on this record with these guys, who are just going after it 100%, while basically at ground zero for this whole crazy pseudo-apocalyptic scenario we’re all living in right now, really gives you a different perspective."

"Lyrically, the song is really about not giving up, and not taking any shit. Tuning out the noise and going after your dreams no matter what, and not letting anyone tell you can’t do something. And, I guess, living out the bizarre “ROCK STAR” like scenario of being in a band with David, the guy from Megadeth, who really was one of my idols, I guess it’s fairly autobiographical. But we’re all extremely proud of it, and really this whole record we’re making, it’s just a straight up, ass-kicking heavy Hard Rock record. There's an amazing musical chemistry, and I know, personally, I can’t wait for people to hear it. And to be able to use it as an opportunity to give back to our friends in Italy, makes it that much more special.”

Ellefson has also given during the COVID-19 crisis to kids in need via his David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, and their School's Out initiative, partnering with the Grammy Music Education Coalition, Dolby, Cisco, Jackson Guitars, Hartke, Samson, and more, gifting displaced students with free instruments and equipment, and pairing them with lessons from Rock Star music instructors, including Ellefson and his Megadeth co-horts Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Bumblefoot (Asia, Sons of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses), Chad Szeliga (Black Star RIders), Chris Poland (Ohm, ex-Megadeth), Jimmy DeGrasso (ex-Alice Cooper, Megadeth), Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera), and more.

For more information, to nominate a student, or to donate, please visit ellefsonyouthmusicfoundation.com.

Ellefson lineup:

David Ellefson - Bass

Thöm Häzäert - Vocals

Andy Martongelli - Guitar

Paolo Caridi - Drums

Additional Vocals: Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal

(Video/Cover - Melody Myers | Designed By Melody)