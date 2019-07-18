MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON On Drugs And Sobriety - "You've Got To Keep In Mind, Cocaine Was On The Cover Of Time Magazine In 1983"; Video

In this new video from SiriusXM, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson opens up about sobriety and discussed the first time he met Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash:

Tomorrow, Friday, July 19, Ellefson will release Sleeping Giants via Combat Records, a companion LP to his memoir More Life With Deth (Jawbone Press).

Sleeping Giants is a retrospective featuring several new tracks, plus a collection of demos and unreleased material from F5 and David’s other projects, remastered by Richard Easterling. Featuring artwork and photos by Melody Myers (Altitudes and Attitude, Marc Rizzo, Escape The Fate) Sleeping Giants will also include a second bonus disc, featuring a compilation of EMP and Combat Records Artists including Last Crack, Dead By Wednesday, Doyle, Mark Slaughter, Ron Keel Band, Hatchet, Wrath, Marc Rizzo, and more.

Produced by Ellefson and his partner, and MLWD co-author, Thom Hazaert, (who also provides vocals for the new tracks), with additional production from Icon guitarist John Aquilino at the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Sleeping Giants is set to include a multitude of guests including legendary MC Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, who shares vocals with Hazaert on the title track, Mark Tremonti, Eric AK (Flotsam and Jetsam), Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Flotsam and Jetsam), Steve Conley (Flotsam and Jetsam, F5), Ethan Brosh, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday, Illias Papadakis (Memorain), Dave McClain (Machine Head, Sacred Reich), Andy Martongelli (Altitudes and Attitude) and more, plus a remix by Game Of Thones star Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and unreleased songwriting demos featuring vocals by John Bush (Armored Saint/ex-Anthrax), and David Glen Eisley (House of Lords, Giuffria).

Sleeping Giants is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

Ellefson/Hazaert 2019

"Vultures"

"Sleeping Giants" (ft. DMC)

"Hammer (Comes Down)" (ft. Mark Tremonti, Chris Poland, and Eric AK)

"Vultures" (Kristian Nairn Remix)

"If You Were God” (ft. John Bush) *

F5 Demos

"Deadman Rise"

"I Fall"

"Bleeding"

"Why Can’t We Die"

"Dying on The Vine"

"Faded"

"Undeniable"

"Feel Your Pain"

"Out In The Rain" (ft. David Glen Eisley) *

"Voices" (ft. David Glen Eisley) *

*Unreleased Demo

Disc 2: EMP/Combat Artist Sampler

Last Crack - “Golden Age”

CO-OP (ft. Joe Perry) - “Howl”

Green Death (ft. David Ellefson) - “Pure Torture”

Semblant - “Scarlet Heritage - Legacy of Blood Pt. III”

Hatchet - “Back Into Dust”

Marc Rizzo - “Downside Up”

Mark Slaughter - “Conspiracy”

Doyle (ft. Alissa White-Gluz) - “Kiss Me As We Die”

Dead By Wednesday - “You & Die”

Evil United (ft. Jason McMaster) - “Operation Overlord"

Sunflower Dead - “Turn Away” (Radio Edit)

Arise in Chaos - “The Divine”

Doll Skin - “Daughter”

Psykotribe (ft. David Ellefson) - “End It”

Archer Nation - “Severed”

Ron Keel Band - “Fight Like A Band”

Wrath - “Draw Blood”

"Hammer (Comes Down)" lyric video:

(Photo - Melody Meyers)