MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON On Upcoming North American Tour With LAMB OF GOD - "Everything Is A Go Until It Isn't; Announcements Will Be Made"

During an interview with on 95.7 The Rock that also included partner Thom Hazaert, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson commented on the band's upcoming tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Surprisingly, it has not been cancelled (yet) due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has brought touring to international standstill.

Ellefson: "In our mind, everything is a go until it isn't. So as of today, everything is a go, but, obviously, we're taking stuff week by week to see how that's gonna play out. And there's a second leg of that in October / November, and, again, it's a go until it's not (laughs). And I'm sure whatever happens, we'll figure it and announcements will be made."

The first leg of the tour through North America with Lamb Of God is due to run through June and July, the second leg through October and November. Stay tuned for updates.