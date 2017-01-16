MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Recalls Playing Songs In Church; Video Interview

In December 2016, Steven Lebowitz of AXS.com spoke with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson at the Spooky Empire horror convention in Orlando, Florida. The complete video interview can be seen below; a portion, detailing Ellefson's participation in the Shepherd Of The Desert Lutheran Church in his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, has been transcribed and reads as follows:

"I grew up in a Lutheran church as a kid. I grew up on a farm in Minnesota, so going to church on Sunday is just what we did; nothing real fanatical — just part of our life. And we were in Nashville making a Megadeth record — the Risk album — and my kids were real young, so my wife and I started taking them to church. You kind of do what your parents do, when you become a parent. And I called home to my wife, and she said, 'The worship leader asked if you're around next week, if you finish your bass tracks on the album, if you're gonna be home, maybe you can play? The church needs a bass player.' So I thought, 'Yeah, why not?' It's off the radar, and it'd be kind of fun to play different music. And so I did, and I really enjoyed it; it was cool. You know, modern worship music is kind of this U2-ish kind of music, which I like anyway. And that's how it started. And then after that, I just kept getting invited back, and I guess the good Lord probably thought, 'You know, if I get David to bring his bass, he'll probably show up and go to church more often.' So I just enjoyed it. And I got networked in with a bunch of really, kind of, top-line worship musicians. And it's funny — they all grew up on Megadeth, Metallica records, and they're fans of ours, so it's kind of funny how that community really admires and respects what we do, and, of course, bringing my family to church, I admire and respect what they do. So it's kind of a fun little community."

Recorded on January 2012 at MegaLife in Scottsdale, Arizona. The band is comprised of: David Ellefson - electric guitar, Mark Purney - keyboards, Todd Webber - bassm Kevin Marinan - acoustic guitar, Nathan Marchi - drums, and Robin Rost - backing vocals.