MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Reflects On Return To The Band - "When I Came Back, I Realized It Was Not Gonna Be A Collaborative Process" (Audio)

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently guested on the Talk Toomey podcast and discussed his return to the band in 2010 and butting heads with frontman Dave Mustaine over Megadeth's business structure. He also comments on the lawsuit he filed against Mustaine over merchandise and publishing royalties, which was dismissed in court in January 2005.

Ellefson: "Once Dave put the thing back together with The System Has Failed, he told me on the phone, 'We're gonna put it back together and it's gonna be like it was when I was in charge.' He made that very clear, and then right at that moment was when we had our disagreements and we did not come back together. And most of that was about, quite honestly, financially. I knew I could continue to fight or...

There's two ways to win in a tug of war: you yank the guy over the line, or you let go of the rope and someone falls on their ass... both of you or whatever. And in that case, you're able to walk away because you have to let go. I realized that in 2005, 2006, whatever that was, I had to just let go. 'Let Dave have his thing. Let him do what he wants to do.'"

