MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Reveals Who Wrote The Bassline For "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" (Audio)

Guesting on In The Basement With Jesse Bruce on 93.1 WMPA, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed the making of the band's classic song "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, in particular the icomic bass intro.

Ellefson: "I had a bass. It was a bass that I had ripped the frets out of. He (Dave Mustaine) picked it up and he started playing it. And that riff basically then became the guitar riff of the song, the bass riff of the song. We went to rehearsal that night, and that song literally wrote itself right there in the band room. And I'm a firm believer that great songs do that — they just write themselves."

Mustaine recently posted the following message via the band's official website and social media pages:

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon." - Dave Mustaine