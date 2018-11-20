MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON, SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT Jam Classic Cover Songs; Fan-Filmed Video

On November 16th at Jewel Nightclub In Manchester, New Hampshire, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Sons Of Apollo guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal took the stage as part of Ellefson's current Basstory Tour.

The pair, along with members of First Bourne and Dead By Wednesday, jammed on cover versions of classic songs by Megadeth, Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath; fan-filmed video can be seen below.