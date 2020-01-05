MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Speaks At Shepherd Of The Desert Lutheran Christian Church In Arizona (Video)

On December 30th, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, gave a testimony at the Lutheran Christian church, Shepherd Of The Desert, in Scottsdale, AZ. He stepped in for Pastor Alan Rosnau, who was attending his mother's funeral. Check out Ellefson's testimony below.

Ellefson joined Argentina-based Megadeth tribute band, Mellowdeth, at their show on December 2 at the Kilkenny Bar in Buenos Aires. Video footage and photos from the event can be seen below.