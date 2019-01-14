MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks Ellefson Coffee Company - "Roast In Peace Is Certainly Our Flagship Roast"

Wasted Attention recently hooked up with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to discuss the rise and success of his Ellefson Coffee Company. Check out the interview below.

Ellefson Coffee Co. launched in 2016, with their original flagship Brazilian blend Roast In Peace, and has gone on to become one of the world's foremost Rock N' Roll coffee brands, now boasting a line of offerings including Kenya Thrash, Rock N’ Rose, and Urban Legend, and their line of artist signature roast coffees, Skid Row – Slave To The Grind, an arabica dark roast, Autograph – Get Off Your Ass, a medium Italian roast, and a collaboration with Queensryche’s Michael Wilton, who rebooted his French Roast Whip’s Pacific Blend.

Ellefson Coffee Co. and is available both online, and at retailers across the US and Europe. For more information, to find a retailer near you, or to order from Ellefson Coffee Co, visit EllefsonCoffeeCo.com.