MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks New Album - "We've Got The Songs Written; They're Ready To Be Recorded"

Speaking with Madness To Creation, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discusses the School’s Out Initiative, which features current and former members of Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Anthrax, Black Star Riders, Alice Cooper, Sevendust and more supporting kids during COVID-19 restrictions. He also discussed the band's new album, which is currently in the works. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

On the new Megadeth album:

"We’ve got the songs written, they’re ready to be recorded. Actually, our drummer Dirk (Verbeuren) and I were scheduled to be in Nashville last week recording, but once everything shut down here in America with the pandemic, we decided it would be good judgement to just sort of kick that down the road a little bit. So we’re just waiting until it’s healthy for us all to be traveling and be congregating back together again. And then we’ll kick off the recording of the album."

Ellefson has given during the COVID-19 crisis to kids in need via his David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, and their School's Out initiative, partnering with the Grammy Music Education Coalition, Dolby, Cisco, Jackson Guitars, Hartke, Samson, and more, gifting displaced students with free instruments and equipment, and pairing them with lessons from Rock Star music instructors, including Ellefson and his Megadeth co-horts Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Bumblefoot (Asia, Sons of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses), Chad Szeliga (Black Star RIders), Chris Poland (Ohm, ex-Megadeth), Jimmy DeGrasso (ex-Alice Cooper, Megadeth), Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera), and more.

For more information, to nominate a student, or to donate, please visit ellefsonyouthmusicfoundation.com.