MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks Working On New Album - "A Bunch Of Stuff Has Been Written..." (Audio)
January 21, 2018, 12 hours ago
The latest episode of the Thunder Underground podcast features David Ellefson of Megadeth. He talks about the ressurection of Combat Records, Dollskin, working with Thom Hazart, choosing artists, starting EMP Label Group at this point in his career, young bands, what drummer Dirk Verbeuren has brought to Megadeth, Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, working with different drummers, the next Megadeth album, writing, Dave Mustaine producing, writing for the first three Megadeth albums, and more projects he's currently working on.
Megadeth have updated their 2018 tour schedule. Currently confirmed dates are listed below, with ticket purchase links available here.
In a Facebook Live session on January 1st, Ellefson discussed the band's touring plans (see video below): "Megadeth tour dates are being announced for the summer. It looked like we were gonna have a lot of the year off and, of course, the phone rings and we go. So go to Megadeth.com. A lot of great stuff coming up across Europe... pretty much a good month and a half. We've got some things - I've seen some things as soon as late April. I know Cinco De Mayo in Mexico City for the Hell & Heaven fest is officially announced, and then we start in Europe... we start over there June 5th, I think it is, up in Oslo with Judas Priest. So it was fun to talk to Rob Halford about that here in town. You know, we've had so many great years together with Priest, so it's really cool to be back doing some shows with them. Maybe even a Scorpions show or two over there, I believe. So a lot of stuff down in Portugal and Spain and all over, so pretty much through mid-July, so we're over there for quite a bit of time."
Megadeth tour dates:
May
5 - Hell & Heaven Festival@ Curva 4 del Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Mexico City, Mexico
June
5 - Firepower 2018 @ Spektrum - Oslo, Norway
6 - Kulturbolaget - Malmo, Sweden
10 - Firepower 2018 @ Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
12 - Firepower 2018 @ HM Arena - Pilsen, Czech Republic
13 - Firepower 2018 @ Spodek - Katowice, Poland
14 - Nova Rock Festival - Vienna, Austria
16 - Stone Free Festival @ The O2 - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rockhal Club - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
19 - Firepower 2018 @ Sick Arena, Messe Freiburg - Freiburg, Germany
20 - Zeltfestival - Mannheim, Germany
22 - Matapaloz Festival @ Leipziger Messe - Leipzig, Germany
23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
26 - Firepower 2018 @ Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
July
7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
8 - Wizink Center - Madrid, Spain
10 - Estádio Municipal de Oeiras - Lisbon, Portugal
13 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain