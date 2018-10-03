MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Be Honoured With "David Ellefson Day" In Hometown Jackson, MN; Announces Formation Of David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation

On October 9th, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will be honoured in his hometown of Jackson, MN, with a declaration of a ceremonial annual holiday in his honour. "David Ellefson Day" will kick off in Jackson on Tuesday, October 9th, with a ceremony at Jackson High School, David’s alma mater, where Jackson mayor Wayne Walter will declare October 9th “David Ellefson Day”. Ellefson will also perform a special variation of his Basstory performance to the student body, and gathered local attendees and media.

The event in Jackson will be the official announcement of the formation of the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, a charitable foundation which will help put instruments into the hands of underprivileged and deserving youth, as well as underfunded public-school music programs, starting with a donation of items to the Jackson Public Schools of donated gear from Jackson Guitar, EVH Amps, Hartke, and more.

Says Ellefson, “I grew up in Jackson, and the music program at the High School was so instrumental to the fundamentals of my music education, and, really, served as a huge part of the foundation that I would build my career on. So it is a tremendous honor to not only be able to be honored by my hometown in such an incredible fashion, but to be able to give back, and hopefully help inspire the dreams of the next generation of musicians.”

Ellefson left Jackson in the early 80s to move to Los Angeles, where he met former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine, and the pair co-founded multi-platinum, Grammy-winning act Megadeth, going on to become one of the “Big 4” of thrash metal. Ellefson’s small town Jackson roots have been immortalized in Megadeth lore as the subject of classic songs including the smash hit “Foreclosure Of A Dream”, and the underground classic “Mary Jane”.

Ellefson is also an author and entrepreneur, with partner Thom Hazaert, holding the reins of EMP Label Group, Combat Records, Ellefson Coffee Co., and more, in addition to a diverse portfolio of brands and signature products. Ellefson was also inducted into the 2018 class of the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame, just over the border from Jackson in Spirit Lake, IA.

There will be a public after-party at Ellefson Coffee Co. inside Kat's Hog Heaven, 608 2nd St. in Jackson, Tuesday afternoon following the ceremony.

Ellefson is currently the middle of his Basstory World Tour, with shows across America and Europe. For more information, visit davidellefsonbasstory.com.

Basstory US dates:

October

3 - Bradley, IL - The Looney Bin (with Green Death)

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House (with Green Death, Wrath)

5 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse(with Green Death, Wrath)

6 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center (with Green Death, Wrath)

7 - Mankato, MN - What’s Up Lounge (with Green Death, Wrath, Kublai Khan)

November

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

18 - Holyoke, MA - Waterfront Tavern (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

20 - NYC - The Iridium (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

21 - Albany, NY - Chrome (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

25 - Waterbury, CT - Shamrock Pub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

Basstory is being exclusively booked by Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert’s new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency.

(Photo - Mike Savoia)