MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Hold Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass, An Interactive Online Experience
June 10, 2020, an hour ago
Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced a new masterclass, an interactive online experience, featuring Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson.
In this intimate Masterclass with David, he will show you bass techniques and how to play some of his signature Megadeth riffs, as well as discuss the music business and his career. Ask David a question directly that you've always wanted to know.
For further details and tickets, head here.