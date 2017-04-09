MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - Video From Ellefson Coffee Co. Grand Opening In Jackson, Minnesota Available

Ellefson Coffee Co., the boutique Coffee brand of Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, held the Grand Opening of their Brick and Mortar store in David’s hometown of Jackson, MN on April 7th running through to today (April 9th). Video from the event was streamed live and can be viewed below.

As previously announced, in addition to Ellefson himself, who has been in attendance all 3 days, comedian and That Metal Show co-host Don Jamieson co-hosted the festivities on Saturday.

Additionally, the grand opening featured special acoustic performances by Kik Tracee/Zen From Mars vocalist Stephen Shareaux, with Bang Tango/ZFM guitarist Drew Fortier, who played several sets over the weekend of Kik Tracee and ZFM material. Also joining the festivities on Satuday was Bryn Arens, frontman of local Minneapolis legends Flipp, paranormal author and investigator Adrian Lee, who led Ellefson and co. on an exploration to Loon Lake Cemetary, the local Jackson burial ground that inspired the Megadeth classic “Mary Jane”, and local Jackson Stock Car driver Luke Sathoff, who had his Ellefson Coffee Co. sponsored car on display.

Also on display is the “Museum Of Deth” featuring permanently displayed artifacts and memorabilia from Ellefson’s personal collection, including highlights such as David’s Jackson High marching band uniform, as well as memorabilia from other artists including Machine Head, Max Cavalera, Coal Chamber, and fellow 2017 Grammy nominees Korn.

In addition to serving a variety of custom blends of Ellefson Coffee Co brands, including Roast In Peace, She Wolf, Kenya Thrash, and Urban Legend,, ECC also serves as a retail outlet for Ellefson Coffee products and memorabilia, as well as a satellite retail outlet for titles and merchandise from Ellefson’s EMP Label Group. Additionally, the store will also act as an official retailer for Jackson Guitars and SIT Strings, as well as select items from Puck Hcky, Dean Guitars, and more!

Says Ellefson, “As the Grand Opening draws nearer, it’s amazing to see the excitement build and be able to announce some more killer things we have planned for the Grand Opening and beyond!! We have people traveling from all over the country to join us in this celebration of all things coffee and metal, and we’re going to show them all a GREAT time!!”

ECC Marketing Director Thom Hazaert adds, “The Ellefson Coffee Co. store has turned out to be an amazing way for David to have a permanent face in his hometown, while being able to tie in EMP, Jackson, Dean, SIT, and everything else in our universe. With the huge sense of Megadeth history in Jackson, we are excited to be able to create a really unique and amazing fan (and Coffee) experience, that, as predicted, is turning out to not only be a highlight for the people of Jackson, but a destination for Megadeth fans from around the World.”

You can pay ECC a visit at 404 Second St, Jackson, MN, 56143.