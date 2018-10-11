MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Visits Hometown's High School, Gifts Music Program (Video)

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is taking his passion for music off of the big stage with a stop in his hometown of Jackson, Minnesota, where it all began, reports KSFY.com.

Inside the Jackson High School auditorium, students got a special visit and performance by a rock star. But not just any rock star... "He's a role model basically," Jackson High School sophomore Holden Broitzman said. David Ellefson was, many years ago, one of them.

"I moved away from here upon graduation in May, 1983," David Ellefson said. "It's been exactly 35 years. I know that because Megadeth celebrates 35 years, this year."

2018 is also monumental in other ways because Ellefson is launching his youth music foundation in no other community but the one he came from.

"It's really cool. Means a lot that after everything he's done, he can come back to Jackson and appreciate where he came from," Jackson High School senior Nathan Reed said.

During his visit, Ellefson gifted the high school three brand new guitars hoping to ignite the same passion he felt here many years ago.

Ellefson is currently the midst of his Basstory World Tour, with shows across America and Europe. For more information, visit davidellefsonbasstory.com.

Basstory US dates:

November

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

18 - Holyoke, MA - Waterfront Tavern (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

20 - NYC - The Iridium (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

21 - Albany, NY - Chrome (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

25 - Waterbury, CT - Shamrock Pub (with Bumblefoot, Dead By Wednesday)

Basstory is being exclusively booked by Ellefson, and partner Thom Hazaert’s new booking agency, ETA - Ellefson Touring Agency.

