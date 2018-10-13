MEGADETH - Be First To Book Aboard The 2019 Megacruise

Do you want the first crack at booking a cabin on the 2019 Megacruise? It's really easy… just follow the instructions:

• Join the Megadeth Cyber Army (Digital or Premium Membership) before 12 midnight PT on Tuesday, October 16th. Memberships begin as low as $19.99.

• Once your Cyber Army membership is complete, you will receive an email on Wednesday, October 17th along with your Personal Priority Booking Link, which includes instructions on how and when to book your cabin aboard the 2019 Megacruise.

• You will be able to book your cruise later in the week… just follow the instructions in the email.

• Already a Digital or Premium Member? No worries, you are already on the list to receive your Personal Priority Booking Link! Free tier members, upgrade today!

• PS…this special Priority Booking opportunity will be weeks before the General On-Sale (scheduled for early November) of Megacruise, giving you early access to the best cabins on the ship! If you want to make sure you get the cabin you want before we sell out, we recommend you join the Cyber Army today (Digital or Premium)… see you aboard!

The inaugural Megacruise will be invading the West Coast in the fall of 2019. Join your cruise host, Megadeth, as you depart from Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, for five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail with amazing artists and experience kick-ass concerts, events and much more. While aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel, you will visit two cool ports; San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico. With two full days at sea this will be metal lover's dream come true with wall-to-wall music and activities with Megadeth and a few of their friends.

Bands currently confirmed to perform on the cruise include: Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more to be announced.

The 2019 website is live at Megacruise.com so head over now and check it out. Learn about all the details of this epic voyage so that you are prepared to book your cabin when the on-sale date is announced.