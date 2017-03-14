MEGADETH Boot Camp - Video Footage Streaming From Ultimate Fan Experience

Megadeth Boot Camp, “a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie”, took place last weekend (March 10th - 12th) on Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, California.

The video footage available for streaming below features an acoustic performance of "Symphony Of Destruction" by Megadeth and the camp attendees, as well as a Megadeth campfire acoustic performance.

Megadeth perform next on April 29th in Quezon City, Philippines. Find the band’s live itinerary, here.