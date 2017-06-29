MEGADETH Could Start Recording New Album In Late 2017, Says DAVE MUSTAINE; Audio

Speaking with KATT Rock 100.5 FM program No Brown M&Ms, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine reveals that the band could begin recording the follow-up to their 2016 release, Dystopia, before the end of this year.

Says Mustaine: “We plan on going back in the studio. We're probably gonna go back in and start throwing some ideas around at the end of the year. We were thinking about November or December, and actually spoke about it last night.”

Listen to the interview below:

Megadeth perform tonight, June 29th, at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD. Find the band’s live schedule here.

On June 24th, Megadeth performed at Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Skin o' My Teeth"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"