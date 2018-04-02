MEGADETH - DAVE MUSTAINE Reflects On Super Collider - "Respect Your Fans, Don't Try And Sell Them The Same Song Twice"; Video

As part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, Megadeth reflect upon their 2013 album, Super Collider.

Super Collider is the 14th studio album from Megadeth. It features the following lineup: Dave Mustaine, Chris Broderick, David Ellefson, and Shawn Drover.

Tracklisting:

"Kingmaker"

"Super Collider"

"Burn!"

"Built For War"

"Off The Edge"

"Dance In The Rain" (featuring David Draiman)

"Beginning Of Sorrow"

"The Blackest Crow"

"Forget To Remember"

"Don't Turn Your Back..."

"Cold Sweat" (Thin Lizzy cover)