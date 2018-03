As part of Megadeth's 35th anniversary celebrations, check out Dave Mustaine's behind-the-track video for "Set The World Afire" off So Far, So Good... So What, originally released in 1988.

In live news, Megadeth will return to the stage April 29th at Fronterizo Fest in Tijuana, Mexico alongside Scorpions, Suicidal Tendencies, and more. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.