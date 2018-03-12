MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Reveals His Favorite Megadeth Album Of All Time; Video

As part of the continued celebrations of Megadeth's 35th anniversary, in the video below current drummer Dirk Verbeuren shares his favorite Megadeth album of all time!

Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? is the second studio album from Megadeth, released on September 19, 1986 by Capitol Records.

Peace Sells... But Who's Buying has since been certified Platinum in both Canada and The United States, as well as Silver in The United Kingdom.

Fan-filmed video of Megadeth performing "Peace Sells" - with Dirk Verbeuren on drums - live in Stockholm, Sweden in 2017 can be seen below.