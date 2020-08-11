MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Talks Making Of New Album - "Old Megadeth Is Kind Of What I Grew Up With So I Wanted To Bring That Energy, And I Was Able To"

Guesting on Todd Nief's Show, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren discussed the band's follow-up to their Dystopia album from 2016, which is currently in the works.

Dirk: "The foundation for the album is done. Dave Mustaine is currently recording all the rhythm guitars, Kiko (Loureiro) at some point - he's in Europe at the moment - is gonna come over and work with him on all the stuff. So, it's in progress. We recorded a lot of songs, and I'm pretty sure not all of them are gonna be on the album, but the overall direction of the record is definitely... it's gonna be a thrash album, it's gonna be a metal album. Old Megadeth is kind of what I grew up with, so I wanted to bring that energy, and I was able to because Dave - being the frontman he is - let me try stuff, let me do stuff. He was actually encouraging me to go crazy in some parts, and I think that was a very exhilarating time to be able to do that. It was pretty surreal, actually, to be in the studio with those guys."

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, by Dave Mustaine with Joel Selvin, will be released on September 8. Pre-order in a variety of limited edition autographed bundles here, and watch a short video trailer below.

A new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Mustaine.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune - which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry - and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.