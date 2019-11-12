MEGADETH - Essex Recording Studio's KEITH GANNON Explains How He Bought DAVE MUSTAINE's Guitars, And What He Plans To Do With Them; Video

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently partnered with Reverb to sell nearly 150 items, including guitars, amps, recording equipment, and more gear used throughout his career.

Essex Recording Studio owner, Keith Gannon has uploaded the video below, along with the following message:

"Who bought all of the Dave Mustaine guitars that went up for sale on Reverb.com on Monday, November 4th 2019? The mystery has been solved: I did. I tell you who I am, why I bought the guitars, how I bought all of these amazing guitars and what I plan to do with them!

"The main mission of Essex Recording Studios is to have a constantly evolving collection of the very best gear on the planet for musicians to use on their recordings. We want to give unsigned bands the chance to record with world class equipment and support them since the major labels have abandoned rock and metal and no longer offer development deals to new artists."

Watch the video for the full story...