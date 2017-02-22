MEGADETH - Exclusive Boot Camp Hoodie Now Available
February 22, 2017, an hour ago
Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th.
An exclusive heather grey pullover hoodie with Property Of Megadeth Boot Camp, Est. 2017 printed on the front is now available at this location.
Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:
- Fireside stories from the road with the band
- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth
- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction
- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks
- Wine tastings excursion with Dave
- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation
Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.