On June 24th, Megadeth performed at Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below. The band's setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Skin o' My Teeth"

"Tornado of Souls"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"