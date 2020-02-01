MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Show Posted

On January 31st, Megadeth performed at the SSE Arena in London, England supporting Five Finger Death Punch. Fan-filmed video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Wake Up Dead"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena