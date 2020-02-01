MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Show Posted
February 1, 2020, 31 minutes ago
On January 31st, Megadeth performed at the SSE Arena in London, England supporting Five Finger Death Punch. Fan-filmed video of their entire set is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"The Threat Is Real"
"Wake Up Dead"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Trust"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Mechanix"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:
February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena