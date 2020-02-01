MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Show Posted

February 1, 2020, 31 minutes ago

news megadeth heavy metal

MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire London Show Posted

On January 31st, Megadeth performed at the SSE Arena in London, England supporting Five Finger Death Punch. Fan-filmed video of their entire set is available below. 

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18" 
"The Threat Is Real" 
"Wake Up Dead" 
"Sweating Bullets" 
"Trust" 
"Tornado Of Souls" 
"Dystopia" 
"Symphony Of Destruction" 
"Mechanix" 
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"

Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews