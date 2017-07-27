MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted
July 27, 2017, an hour ago
On July 25th, Megadeth performed at Stadium Live in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"The Threat Is Real"
"Wake Up Dead"
"In My Darkest Hour"
"Skin O' My Teeth"
"She-Wolf"
"Trust"
"Fatal Illusion"
"Conquer Or Die!"
"Lying In State"
"Sweating Bullets"
"A Tout Le Monde"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Speaking exclusively with Ultimate Guitar, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine singled out the riff in the band's catalogue he's most proud of writing:
"Probably the riff in 'Loved To Deth.' That's one of my favorites because it’s really difficult to play and it's got a really cool funky rhythm pattern to it. So, to play it right is one thing but to play it right and sing is a whole other ball game."
Mustaine once described "Loved To Deth" as his "version of a love song" dedicated to his girlfriend at the time, telling Metal Hammer "'Loved To Deth' was a 'boy-falls-in-love-with-girl, girl-doesn't-love-boy, boy-kills-girl' story. A lot of kids understand that 'If I can’t have you, no one will' mentality."