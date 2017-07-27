MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

On July 25th, Megadeth performed at Stadium Live in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"She-Wolf"

"Trust"

"Fatal Illusion"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Lying In State"

"Sweating Bullets"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Speaking exclusively with Ultimate Guitar, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine singled out the riff in the band's catalogue he's most proud of writing:

"Probably the riff in 'Loved To Deth.' That's one of my favorites because it’s really difficult to play and it's got a really cool funky rhythm pattern to it. So, to play it right is one thing but to play it right and sing is a whole other ball game."

Mustaine once described "Loved To Deth" as his "version of a love song" dedicated to his girlfriend at the time, telling Metal Hammer "'Loved To Deth' was a 'boy-falls-in-love-with-girl, girl-doesn't-love-boy, boy-kills-girl' story. A lot of kids understand that 'If I can’t have you, no one will' mentality."