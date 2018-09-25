MEGADETH - First-Ever MegaCruise To Set Sail In 2019

With the tag line, "Thrashing Through The Pacific 2019", Megadeth will soon announce details for the first MegaCruise. To be the first to learn details, sign up for the MegaCruise mailing list at megacruise.com.

Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.

There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.

Rust In Peace tracklisting:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Hangar 18"

"Take No Prisoners"

"Five Magics"

"Poison Was The Cure"

"Lucretia"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Rust In Peace… Polaris"