MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE And Daughter ELECTRA Cover THE BEATLES Classic "Come Together" (Video)

The clip below features Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and his 21 year-old daughter Electra performing a cover of The Beatles classic "Come Together". They posted it as part of the Alzheimer's Association's "Music Moments" shareable movement.

Electra: "Come together! Right now... QUARANTINE! Here's a lil' #MyMusicMoment with my dad, Dave Mustaine, someone who I'd never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine's stay home. We hope you do, too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay healthy."

Megadeth has posted a Quarantine Playlist on Spotify, dubbed as “A collection of songs to help you get through this weird and uncertain time.”

Containing tracks from the thrash legends, others featured are Exodus, Angel Witch, Suicidal Tendencies, Carcass, Sepultura, and more.