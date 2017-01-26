MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE At NAMM 2017; Dean Guitars Signing Session Video Streaming

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine took part in a signing session for Dean Guitars at NAMM 2017, which took place last weekend in Anaheim, CA. Watch video of the event below:

In the clip below, Dean Guitars goes live from NAMM 2017 with an exclusive interview with Mustaine:

Megadeth are now offering A Tout Le Monde beer glasses via the band’s official store.

The 12 oz footed beer glass featuring the A Tout Le Monde label is available individually, or in a set of four.

Order via the links above.