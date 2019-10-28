MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Completes Throat Cancer Treatment - "We're Hopeful And Optimistic About A Full Recovery"

During a recent interview with Pomelo Rocker, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson revealed that frontman Dave Mustaine has completed treatnment for throat cancer. He was diagnosed back in June and on the road to recovery according to Ellefson.

Ellefson: "With Dave's throat cancer treatments that he has now completed, and he's just going through the recovery now, we're hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that. Once he's through that process, we're gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we'll resume with the album. I'd like to hope maybe 2020 we'll be able to get a new album out."

The inaugural Megacruise, hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, departed out of Los Angeles, California aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13th. The ultimate heavy metal full ship charter music experience at sea visited two ports of call (San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico) before returning on October 18th.

Bands aboard the 2019 Megacruise included: Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Queensryche, Suicidal Tendencies, Dragonforce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion Of Conformity Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Beasto Blanco, Toothgrinder, Metalachi, and Mecanix.

Behold the official Megacruise Recap Video - filmed, produced and edited by Tammy Vega: