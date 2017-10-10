MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Issues Statement Regarding Cancelled SCORPIONS Tour

German hard rock icons Scorpions have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “severe laryngitis.” A band statement reads as follows:

“The Scorpions regretfully announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the U.S. 2017 tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage.”

The band added: “We truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, who were on the bill as direct support for the duration of the tour, has issued the following statement:

"On behalf of Megadeth, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Scorpions for this amazing opportunity to tour with our heroes. To the fans, old and new, who came out to see these amazing shows, we thank you profusely and hope you dug it as much as we did. Of course to the Scorpions, and their legendary singer Klaus Meine’s, whose health and well being is a ‘top priority’ to all of us, we wish him and his bandmates the very best. If there’s ever a chance to share the stage again with the Scorpions again, we’ll be there!"

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.