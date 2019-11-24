MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Looks Healthy In Family Photo Following Cancer Treatment

November 24, 2019, 32 minutes ago

news megadeth dave mustaine heavy metal

MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Looks Healthy In Family Photo Following Cancer Treatment

During a recent interview with Pomelo Rocker, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson revealed that frontman Dave Mustaine had completed treatment for throat cancer. He was diagnosed back in June and is on the road to recovery according to Ellefson. And now, Dave's wife of 28 years, Pam, has posted a family photo taken at a restaurant in Franklin, TN showing that he does indeed seem to be doing well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let the holidays begin! #family 🌹🖤✨

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Pam Mustaine (@pammustaine) am



