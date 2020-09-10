MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On Approaching BRUCE DICKINSON For Advice Following Throat Cancer Diagnosis - "I Consider Him To Be Someone I Look Up To"

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine spoke with Forbes.com about his new book, Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece. During the conversation he addressed his recent bout with throat cancer and how he approached Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson for advice. Dickinson was diagnosed with throat cancer following the recording of Iron Maiden's 2015 album, Book Of Souls, but has since been given a clean bill of health.

Mustaine: "Although we're not super close, I consider him to be someone I look up to. He basically told me the same thing I just told you: surround yourself with good, upbeat, positive people, places and things and try not to cause any unnecessary stress on yourself. When you're a frontman in one of the biggest bands in the galaxy, you don't really have to tolerate the frontman of the other bands very much, but he's always been super kind to me and very, I don't want to say 'gentlemanly,' because I don't want anyone to think that he's not a bad motherfucker."

Read the complete story here.

On September 2nd, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine spoke with Darren Paltrowitz - host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast - about the new book, Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece. He also discussed Megadeth activity in the 1990s, family life during COVID-19, business ventures outside of Megadeth, Van Halen and more.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, by Dave Mustaine with Joel Selvin, will be released on September 8. Pre-order in a variety of limited edition autographed bundles here, and watch a short video trailer below.

A new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Mustaine.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune - which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry - and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.