MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On Grammy Awards House Band - "That's The Worst Version Of 'Master Of Puppets' I've Ever Heard In My Life!"

On Sunday February 12th, Megadeth won the 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track off their latest album, Dystopia. This was the band’s 12th Grammy nomination. After being announced as the winner of the “Best Metal Performance” category, as Megadeth walked from their seats to the stage to accept the award, the house band played Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", as evidenced in the video below - oops!

Frontman Dave Mustaine recently spoke with Radio.com about the band's Grammy win and the "Master Of Puppets" hiccup. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Q: So what did you think when the house band started playing Metallica?

Mustaine: "You know what? I didn’t even notice it. It just sounded like some music in the background. The funny thing is that when I went back and listened to my acceptance speech, and I heard the song, I was like, 'Wow!' Everyone was asking me, 'What about the Metallica thing?' And I said, 'I didn’t hear it, I just saw it.' I didn’t know what they were talking about. I thought that they were talking about Metallica’s performance. Because we split (after the pre-televised awards). By the time they did their thing with Lady Gaga, we were across the street eating dinner. So I went back and listened to my acceptance speech and I went, 'Wow!' I didn’t mind them playing it at all, it’s a house band, and they’re doing cover songs. They were probably saying, 'We don’t know any Megadeth songs, how about if we do a Metallica song?' But when I went back and listened to it, I was like, 'Oh my God, that’s the worst version of 'Master of Puppets' I’ve ever heard in my life!'"

Q: The house band seemed to be playing pretty random songs. Still, for the metal category, they could have just covered Sabbath instead of Metallica.

Mustaine: "They could’ve done a Cyndi Lauper song! (Laughs) I was just happy to be up there. It’s about being recognized. We all want so badly, when we pick our careers as kids, to be the best at what we do, and when you choose to be a musician, the stakes are much different. The way they 'grade' us, the way they hold us in esteem, how you tell who is better than who."

Go to this location for the complete interview. Check out a pre-ceremony red carpet interview, courtesy of the Recording Academy, below.

The official Megadeth Twitter page put out the image of the winning envelope:

The other nominees in the “Best Metal Performance” category were:

Baroness - “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

Gojira - “Silvera” (Roadrunner Records)

Korn - “Rotting In Vain” (Roadrunner Records)

Periphery” - “The Price Is Wrong” (Sumerian)