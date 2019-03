Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine will be at World Of Beer Avion Park in Tampa, FL on Monday, March 4th where he will be promoting / pouring his À Tout Le Monde signature beer. He will be there from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Megadeth's Belgian Style Saison Ale, À Tout le Monde, won its first Gold Medal in 2017, scoring the highest points in its category. 93 points, qualifying it as "Exceptional", by Beverage Testing Institute based out of Chicago. Find À Tout le Monde near you by clicking here.