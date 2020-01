MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE's Daughter ELECTRA Joins The Band For "À Tout Le Monde" In Paris (Video)

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's 21 year-old daughter Electra joined the band on stage for "À Tout Le Monde" during the band's January 28th show in Paris, France at Le Zenith. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Electra previously covered "À Tout Le Monde" back in 2013 and Megadeth#s "I Thought I Knew It All" in 2016.

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

January

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena