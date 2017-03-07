MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Sends Ultimate Guitar Correct Tabs For "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" - "It Only Took 11 Versions..."

The Megadeth classic "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" was a bit of a hot topic on the here. It only took 11 versions, but we finally have the 100% correct one."

Hey, @DaveMustaine we made a complete guide to "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" https://t.co/9d4VRMi18X What do you think about it? — Ultimate Guitar (@ultimateguitar) 4 March 2017





@DaveMustaine Thanks, Dave! Well, that was the best info we could find, can you tell us what's wrong with the article so we can fix it? — Ultimate Guitar (@ultimateguitar) 5 March 2017





See my next tweet... https://t.co/yrHB3fIU9r — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 5 March 2017





here ya go guys! pic.twitter.com/tABWuqYooT — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 5 March 2017



