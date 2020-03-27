MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Shares Sad News Of His Sister's Passing
Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, has revealed via social media, the passing of his sister, Michelle.
Dave shared the following: "My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."
Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Dave and his family in this difficult time. RIP, Michelle.