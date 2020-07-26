MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Talks New Album During Live Instagram Chat - "We've Got About Eight Songs, And Then A Couple Cover Songs" (Video)

On July 24th, Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine took part in a Virtual Mega Happy Hour from home via the Megadeth Beer Instagram account. Watch the complete session below.

During the Q&A, he offered an update on the band's new album, which is currently in the works.

Mustaine: "The new record's coming along great. We've had a lot of setbacks, like cancer, but I think that we're doing great. I'm sure you guys will be surprised, and hopefully you'll like what you hear. We're trying to decide how many songs are supposed to be on the record. We've got about eight songs, and then a couple of cover songs."

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece, by Dave Mustaine with Joel Selvin, will be released on September 8. Pre-order in a variety of limited edition autographed bundles here, and watch a short video trailer below.

A new book by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Mustaine.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune - which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock n' roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry - and the lies they told each other - were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.