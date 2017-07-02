MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Talks Songwriting - "'Set The World Afire', 'Rust In Peace', 'Hangar 18'... I Did Those Songs In PANIC, Before METALLICA" (Audio)

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently guested on the 101 WRIF Radio Chatter podcast. In the interview below he discusses plans for the follow up to the Dystopia album, songwriting, and always having a surplus of song ideas.

On June 24th, Megadeth performed at Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Skin o' My Teeth"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"