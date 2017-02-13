MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Talks Video Game Addiction And "Nintendonitis" On Jonesy's Jukebox (Video)

On February 10th, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine guested on Jonesy's Jukebox, hosted by Sex Pisotols guitarist Steve Jones, and they discussed being addicted to video games.

Mustaine: "I played PlayStation a long, long time ago, hurt my hands a lot - nintendonitis"

Check out the interview below

As reported earlier, Megadeth has won the 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track off their latest album, Dystopia. This was the band’s 12th Grammy nomination.

The official Megadeth Twitter page put out the image of the winning envelope:

The other nominees in the “Best Metal Performance” category were:

Baroness - “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

Gojira - “Silvera” (Roadrunner Records)

Korn - “Rotting In Vain” (Roadrunner Records)

Periphery” - “The Price Is Wrong” (Sumerian)