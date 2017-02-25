MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Tells Grammy.com What He Really Thinks About "Master Of Puppets" Mix-Up (Video)

In the Grammy.com video interview clip here, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shares his thoughts about the band's first career Grammy Award win for Best Metal Performance for the title track for 2016's Dystopia, and reveals his true feelings about hearing Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine talks about the band’s first-ever Grammy win (for the title track from their 2016 album, Dystopia) earning the prize for best metal performance. Megadeth had been nominated nine times before in their 34-year career, so Mustaine finally hit it big on number ten.

About the accolades he says: “Obviously the gratitude of being recognized, but also the disappointment lingering from the years where they’ve given the award to somebody that didn’t belong in that category."

Mustaine says Megadeth will follow-up Dystopia sometime next year. “I’m pretty afraid of picking up my guitar during the off season, so I try to keep my distance from it. It starts to call my name when it gets close to new record time, and the past couple weeks, I’ve actually been playing a little bit, so it’s kind of like ‘ok, here we go.'”

Read the entire story at Billboard.