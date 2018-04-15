MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE To Appear At Rainbow Bar & Grill For À Tout Le Monde Beer Tasting Meet & Greet

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine will be promoting his signature À Tout le Monde beer at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, CA on April 20th starting at 8:00pm.

Megadeth's Belgian Style Saison Ale, À Tout le Monde, won its first Gold Medal in 2017, scoring the highest points in its category. 93 points, qualifying it as "Exceptional", by Beverage Testing Institute based out of Chicago. Congrats to Brewmaster Jerry Vietz and the ultimate collaborator Dave Mustaine. Find À Tout le Monde near you by clicking here.

As part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, Megadeth reflect upon their 2013 album, Super Collider.

Super Collider is the 14th studio album from Megadeth. It features the following lineup: Dave Mustaine, Chris Broderick, David Ellefson, and Shawn Drover.

Tracklisting:

"Kingmaker"

"Super Collider"

"Burn!"

"Built For War"

"Off The Edge"

"Dance In The Rain" (featuring David Draiman)

"Beginning Of Sorrow"

"The Blackest Crow"

"Forget To Remember"

"Don't Turn Your Back..."

"Cold Sweat" (Thin Lizzy cover)