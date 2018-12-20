MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - Guitar Experience 2018 Behind The Scenes Video

In the subtitled video below, viewers are treated to an insider's view of what goes on during Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Guitar Experience:

"Here's another video showing my equipment at home," states a message from Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro. "Let me know in the comments what else would you like to know about my guitars, home studio and everything else!"

Watch two other recent videos from Kiko, below: