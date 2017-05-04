MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Holds Two-Hour Clinic For Fans In Malaysia; Video Available

According to the New Straits Times, about 60 Megadeth fans had a face-to-face meeting with the band's lead guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, at Bentley Music in Mutiara Damansara, Malaysia on May 3rd.

"Despite having just arrived in Malaysia and set to perform in Megadeth's inagural concert here, the Brazillian-born guitarist took the time to spend about two hours to conduct a guitar clinic for his fans. It's not something that he would do regularly when on tour and thus, Malaysian fans can consider themselves privileged by the gesture. The clinic, which is a guitar technique class plus a solo performance by Kiko, lasted nearly two hours.

Among the techniques he shared include the processes he goes through in creating music and steps in getting both harmony and melody. While demonstrating how he does it, playing the notes and integrating them to become a melody, Kiko would pause and field questions from fans, most of whom were interested in learning tips and tricks from the guitarist."

A short video clip is available below. Stay tuned for more footage.

PAS Youth has questioned the approval given to Megadeth to perform at a concert at Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (May 4th) since it was banned from performing there in 2001, reports The Star Online.

The wing's information chief Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the approval for the concert was given without taking into consideration of the bad effects such bands have on the audience.

"We view this oversight very seriously and it is in violation of the guidelines on entertainment in the perspective of Islam published by Jakim (the Malaysian Islamic Development Department) and endorsed by the National Fatwa Committee at their 107th meeting in February 2015," Hishamudin said in a statement on Wednesday.

He, however, denied that the party had anything to do with posters spread on social media featuring newly-elected PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi with an invitation for people to protest against the concert.

"I want to clearly state here that the posters are meant to discredit our leader and he is not involved with them in any way," he said.

Read more at The Star Online.

Megadeth recently announced the details for the 2017 leg of their North American Tour, which kicks off on June 23rd in Big Flats, NY. This headlining tour will take them across the US as well as Canada.

To get tickets for the North American Tour, check megadeth.com for specific market info, local on-sale times and dates, and information on special VIP packages.

Joining Megadeth on their North American Tour will be special guests Meshuggah, TesseracT and Lillake. Currently scheduled dates are listed below, with more to be announced shortly.

June

23 - Big Flats, NY - Budweiser Summerstage

24 - Montebello, QC - Amnesia Rockfest *

25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

28 - Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavilion

29 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

July

5 - Windsor, ON - Caesars **

7 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *

14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

* Festival Dates

** Megadeth and Meshuggah only

Megadeth will then join Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, as special guests on their Crazy World tour. The tour kicks off on September 14th with a month-long run of dates including stops in New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, amongst others, with more dates coming.

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBA

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at the Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena