MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - "It's A Totally Different Experience Joining A Legendary Band" (Video)
June 4, 2019, 2 hours ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is featured in the interview clip below with Lucas H. Gordon. He discusses his time with Angra and building the band over a 20 year period, and then making the move to join Megadeth.
Loureiro recently released a video teaching you how to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Poisonous Shadows".
Learn to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Bullet To The Brain", below: