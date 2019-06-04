MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - "It's A Totally Different Experience Joining A Legendary Band" (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is featured in the interview clip below with Lucas H. Gordon. He discusses his time with Angra and building the band over a 20 year period, and then making the move to join Megadeth.

Loureiro recently released a video teaching you how to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Poisonous Shadows".

Learn to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Bullet To The Brain", below: