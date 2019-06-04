MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - "It's A Totally Different Experience Joining A Legendary Band" (Video)

June 4, 2019, 2 hours ago

news megadeth kiko loureiro heavy metal

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is featured in the interview clip below with Lucas H. Gordon. He discusses his time with Angra and building the band over a 20 year period, and then making the move to join Megadeth.

Loureiro recently released a video teaching you how to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Poisonous Shadows".

Learn to play the solo from the Dystopia album track, "Bullet To The Brain", below:



