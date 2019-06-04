MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Offers Beginners Lesson On How To Use Hybrid Picking; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has released a new video, offering a beginners lesson on how to use hybrid picking. Watch below:

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, Megadeth will be performing a special Halloween night show at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado on October 31st, when they will play the album live in its entirety. Megadeth Cyber Army tickets pre-sale is underway now. Public on-sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM, MT.

Youthanasia is the sixth studio album by Megadeth. Originally released on November 1st 1994 through Capitol Records, peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, Youthanasia has since been certified Platinum for shipping one million copies in The United States, and 100,000 copies in Canada.

Produced by Max Norman - who was also at the helm for Countdown To Extinction in 1992 - Youthanasia spawned videos for "Train Of Consequences" and "A Tout Le Monde".